State police in Oneida are attempting to identify two individuals involved in a larceny in the town of Lenox that occurred Nov. 28, 2022.

Two female suspects in the provided surveillance photos were involved in a shoplifting incident at the Dollar General at 3199 State Route 31, Lenox, where they stole merchandise worth more than $400.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information about this incident is asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.

