BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Dec. 13 through 19, 2022

Dec 21, 2022

Dec. 13

  • Louis F. Tucker, 42, of Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and illegal signal.
  • Jordan M. Glouse, 26, of Vernon Center, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator, failure to exercise due care and failure to obey a police officer.
  • Danielle A. Pratt, 20, of Lee Center, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Joshua J. Parkhurst, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Dec. 14

  • Liam J. O’Donnell, 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: motor vehicle (E felony), unlicensed operator, operating out of class, failure to notify change of address, circumventing an ignition interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
  • Daniel G. Bragg, 52, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Conor G. Mahoney, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for burglary second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • A male juvenile, 15, Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for making a terroristic threat (D felony).
  • A male juvenile, 16, Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for grand larceny fourth-degree: firearm (E felony, criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: firearm (E felony) and criminal sale of a firearm (D felony).

Dec. 15

  • Shelby G. Babcock, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on three separate warrants. Two of the warrants were arrest warrants, both for burglary third-degree. The other was a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and transferred back to Onondaga County Jail.
  • David A. Graff, 38, of Canastota, was arrested for grand larceny fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Joshua H. Gillett, 23, of Lee Center, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

Dec. 16

  • Matthew J. Lamb, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, no seatbelt and unlicensed operator.
  • Pearl M. Vannort, 37, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and no/inadequate lights.
  • A male juvenile, 16, of Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for criminal mischief fourth-degree.

Dec. 17

  • Trinadee A. Horne, 20, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Garrett M. Danboise, 24, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and failure to yield the right of way.

Dec. 18

  • David J. Bouyea, 52, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.

Dec. 19

  • Vincent M. Harris, 26, of Rome, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants, both for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Clifford J. Collins II, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
  • Skyler J. Glouse, 28, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate exhaust and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.

