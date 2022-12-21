BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Dec. 13 through 19, 2022

Dec. 13
- Louis F. Tucker, 42, of Vernon, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and illegal signal.
- Jordan M. Glouse, 26, of Vernon Center, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator, failure to exercise due care and failure to obey a police officer.
- Danielle A. Pratt, 20, of Lee Center, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Joshua J. Parkhurst, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Dec. 14
- Liam J. O’Donnell, 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: motor vehicle (E felony), unlicensed operator, operating out of class, failure to notify change of address, circumventing an ignition interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Daniel G. Bragg, 52, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Conor G. Mahoney, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for burglary second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- A male juvenile, 15, Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for making a terroristic threat (D felony).
- A male juvenile, 16, Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for grand larceny fourth-degree: firearm (E felony, criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: firearm (E felony) and criminal sale of a firearm (D felony).
Dec. 15
- Shelby G. Babcock, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested on three separate warrants. Two of the warrants were arrest warrants, both for burglary third-degree. The other was a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and transferred back to Onondaga County Jail.
- David A. Graff, 38, of Canastota, was arrested for grand larceny fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Joshua H. Gillett, 23, of Lee Center, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
Dec. 16
- Matthew J. Lamb, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, no seatbelt and unlicensed operator.
- Pearl M. Vannort, 37, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and no/inadequate lights.
- A male juvenile, 16, of Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for criminal mischief fourth-degree.
Dec. 17
- Trinadee A. Horne, 20, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Garrett M. Danboise, 24, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and failure to yield the right of way.
Dec. 18
- David J. Bouyea, 52, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
Dec. 19
- Vincent M. Harris, 26, of Rome, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants, both for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Clifford J. Collins II, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Skyler J. Glouse, 28, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate exhaust and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.