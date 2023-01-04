Madison County Courier

West Edmeston man charged with multiple counts of rape

Jan 4, 2023

State police in Painted Post arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, on one count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B felony; 225 counts of second-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony; 90 counts of second-degree rape, a class D felony; 73 counts of third-degree criminal sex act and 28 counts of third-degree rape, both class E felonies; and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Brooks was charged following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact he had with a minor. These incidents of contact occurred while He was a Corning resident from 2012 to 2016.

Brooks was arraigned in Steuben County Superior Court and remanded to Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond.

The investigation continues, and anyone who may have been a victim of Brooks but who has not come forward is encouraged to contact the state police at 607.962.3282.

