Community meeting planned for proposed solar project

Bymartha

Jan 6, 2023

Renesola Power Holdings, LLC, along with technical experts, invites the public to attend an in-person community meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, for the New Boston Solar Project.

Renesola will provide local residents and stakeholders with information about the proposed 50-megawatt solar project and the 94-c permitting process through the Office of Renewable Energy Siting and corresponding application.

The meeting will be held in an “open house” format at the Sullivan Free Library, 101 Falls Blvd., Chittenango.

Renesola is planning to submit an application to the ORES through the 94-c permitting process in the third quarter of 2023 on behalf of the New Boston Solar Project, a proposed 50-megawatt solar project located at 7502 Seeber Road, Canstota.

Renesola is a renewable energy company focused on developing solar and energy storage projects. For more information, visit renesolapower.com.

