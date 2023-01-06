Madison County Courier

State police seek help identifying individual

Jan 6, 2023

Suspected thief captured on surveillance video

State police in Lowville are requesting the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of a John Deere 790 compact tractor, which was stolen from a residence in the town of Denmark about Dec. 21, 2022, and had a yellow six-foot, three-point brush hog that was attached at the time it was stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of the tractor or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000 and reference case number 11204124.

