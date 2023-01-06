Caz man charged with multiple weapons-related charges

On Jan. 6, 2023, state police arrested Thomas R. Butts, 37, of Cazenovia, for the following charges:

One count second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony;

15 counts third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and

22 counts first-degree failure to safely store firearms, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest is the result of an investigation into an illegal narcotics complaint inside his residence on South Road in the town of Fenner. During the investigation, drug paraphernalia, including syringes and numerous glassine envelopes, were located in the area of numerous handguns, assault rifles, assault pistols, and high-capacity magazines.

In total 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles, 18 high-capacity magazines and several compliant magazines were seized.

Butts was arraigned in Fenner Town Court and released on $35,000 bail.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related