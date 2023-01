State police in Remsen announced Jan. 10, 2023, they are attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old runaway from Remsen.

According to police, Taylor N. Diehl left her residence Jan. 8, 2023, and has not returned home; it is believed she may be staying with friends in the Utica area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diehl is asked to contact state police in Oneida at 315.366.6000.

