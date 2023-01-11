State canal system news

Tourism infrastructure and events grant applications accepted through Feb. 24

The state Canal Corporation, through the Reimagine the Canals initiative and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor are offering competitive grant funding to support tourism and recreation along the state canal system, including canal waterways and Canalway Trail.

An information session is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023; the deadline to apply is Feb. 24.

The 2023 program will support tourism infrastructure and amenity improvements and events. Applications are open through Feb. 24, 2023.

Funding is open to counties, municipalities, units of local government, not-for-profit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes.

The grant program includes two funding categories: Event Support, with an award range of $500 to $3,000; and Tourism Infrastructure & Amenity Support, with an award range of $5,000 to $24,000.

Applicants may apply for both categories.

In 2022, 38 nonprofit organizations and municipalities received state Canal System Tourism Infrastructure and Event Grants totaling $259,300. The grants supported 11 tourism infrastructure and amenity improvements and 27 events.

Interested applicants are invited to attend an informational question-and-answer session at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. For more information, eriecanalway.org/resources/grants/.

