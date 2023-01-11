Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Mamas is a pretty, 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix. She would like to find a loving home of her own. Stop in and get to know this beautiful girl, and see if she is the right fit for your family. She’s waiting to meet you.

Jean is a 2-year-old tiger kitty. She came to us in September as a mama, so she is ready to settle down and just be loved on. She is so darn sweet. There is nothing Jean loves more than attention and being held like a baby. She likes to sleep up high on top of the cages, and is a total social butterfly. We believe she would be fine with other cats, as long as there’s a slow introduction. Come visit Jean today.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

