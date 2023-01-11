Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Meet Madison County’s First Baby 2023

Bymartha

Jan 11, 2023

Congratulations to Danielle Mullen and Colin Pezdek of Whitesboro on their beautiful baby boy, Barrett Jeffrey Pezdek, the first baby of the New Year born in Madison County.

Barrett made his debut at 8:20 a.m. Jan. 3 at Oneida Health’s Lullaby Center; he weighed a healthy 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.

As part of an annual tradition, the parents of the first baby of the New Year at Oneida Health Hospital receive a small gift from the Oneida Health Auxiliary to help with newborn essentials. The Oneida Health Medical Staff and employees wish Danielle, Colin and baby Barrett a happy and healthy 2023.

By martha

Related Post

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

Chittenango to host All-County Winter Concert

Jan 12, 2023 martha
Regional Top Story

Government news (published in the order received)

Jan 11, 2023 martha
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Jan 11, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

Chittenango to host All-County Winter Concert

Jan 12, 2023
Local Top Story

Meet Madison County’s First Baby 2023

Jan 11, 2023
Regional Top Story

Government news (published in the order received)

Jan 11, 2023
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Jan 11, 2023