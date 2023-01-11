Meet Madison County’s First Baby 2023

Congratulations to Danielle Mullen and Colin Pezdek of Whitesboro on their beautiful baby boy, Barrett Jeffrey Pezdek, the first baby of the New Year born in Madison County.

Barrett made his debut at 8:20 a.m. Jan. 3 at Oneida Health’s Lullaby Center; he weighed a healthy 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.

As part of an annual tradition, the parents of the first baby of the New Year at Oneida Health Hospital receive a small gift from the Oneida Health Auxiliary to help with newborn essentials. The Oneida Health Medical Staff and employees wish Danielle, Colin and baby Barrett a happy and healthy 2023.

