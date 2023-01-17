Scholastic Shining Stars

Springfield College recognizes dean’s list students for 2022 fall semester
Springfield College has named the following students to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester:
William Simmons of Chittenango, an education major
Jackson Urtz of Oneida, a health sciences/pre-physician’s assistant major
To earn dean’s list honors, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.
SUNY Potsdam names area students to dean’s list
The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named to the college’s dean’s list 210 students who excelled academically in the fall 2022 semester.
Among them are:
- Hannah Caccamo of Kirkville, whose major is music education
- Alex Lansing of Cazenovia, whose major is politics
- Nicholas Rondinelli of Oneida, whose major is music performance
- Emily Rutherford of Chittenango, whose major is business administration
- Marcus Smith of Oneida, whose major is music education
- Madison Wagner of Chittenango, whose major is childhood/early childhood education
To achieve the honor of being on the dean’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.
SUNY Potsdam students named to president’s list
The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 809 students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence in the fall 2022 semester.
The students included:
- Alyssa Bonfardeci of Chittenango, whose major is music education
- John Brennan of Hubbardsville, whose major is business administration
- Ian Chaffin of Manlius, whose major is philosophy
- Caleigh Dutton of Manlius, whose major is music
- Forrest Garbry of Morrisville, whose major is childhood/early childhood education
- Lindsay Hebert of Manlius, whose major is music education
- Austin Hutchins of Oriskany falls, whose major is BA/MA mathematics
- Allie Kellogg of Sherburne, whose major is mathematics
- Riley Notarthomas of Bridgeport, whose major is psychology
- Alexa Picciano of Syracuse, whose major is history
- Hannah Pinard of Syracuse, whose major is computer science
- Andrea Stanek of Chittenango, whose major is music education
- Justine Strauss of Poolville, whose major is speech communication
- Cassidy Welsh of Hubbardsville, whose major is psychology
The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser ’79. To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Noah DeRochie named to fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University
Noah DeRochie, a New Woodstock student majoring in Global Business, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Cazenovia Student Named to 2022 PennWest Dean’s List
Congratulations to Dalton Sevier of Cazenovia on being named to Pennsylvania Western University dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
More than 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the dean’s list. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:
- The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.
- The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., not reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.
Sevier studied at PennWest’s Edinboro Campus this semester.
Students named to Clarkson University dean’s list
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University:
Canastota
- Kenneth Coe of Canastota, a senior majoring in civil engineering
- Samantha E Haddad of Canastota, a junior majoring in engineering and management
- William James Snow of Canastota, a sophomore majoring in environmental engineering
- Carley Nicole Wood of Canastota, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering
Cazenovia
- Edward Larter Coughlin of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in engineering and management
- Cameron Phillip Cunningham of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in computer engineering
- Ted Koppers of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in environmental engineering
- Tony P Koppers of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in chemical engineering
Chittenango
- Brandon T Cloutier of Chittenango, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering
- Devon Gerald Hardy of Chittenango, a junior majoring in digital arts and sciences
- Julia Grace Pynn of Chittenango, a senior majoring in biology
DeRuyter
- Connor Steven Hathaway of DeRuyter, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering
Kirkville
- Gabriel Schmidt of Kirkville, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering
- Hannah Jane Butler of Kirkville, a senior majoring in civil engineering
Oneida
- Mayson Charles Earl of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering
- Johnathan N Locke of Oneida, a freshman majoring in business studies
- Melanie Ann Orzechowski of Oneida, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering
- Jacob Anthony Vaccaro of Oneida, a junior majoring in engineering and management