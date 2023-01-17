Scholastic Shining Stars

Springfield College recognizes dean’s list students for 2022 fall semester

Springfield College has named the following students to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester:

William Simmons of Chittenango, an education major

Jackson Urtz of Oneida, a health sciences/pre-physician’s assistant major

To earn dean’s list honors, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

SUNY Potsdam names area students to dean’s list

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named to the college’s dean’s list 210 students who excelled academically in the fall 2022 semester.

Among them are:

Hannah Caccamo of Kirkville, whose major is music education

Alex Lansing of Cazenovia, whose major is politics

Nicholas Rondinelli of Oneida, whose major is music performance

Emily Rutherford of Chittenango, whose major is business administration

Marcus Smith of Oneida, whose major is music education

Madison Wagner of Chittenango, whose major is childhood/early childhood education

To achieve the honor of being on the dean’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

SUNY Potsdam students named to president’s list

The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 809 students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence in the fall 2022 semester.

The students included:

Alyssa Bonfardeci of Chittenango, whose major is music education

John Brennan of Hubbardsville, whose major is business administration

Ian Chaffin of Manlius, whose major is philosophy

Caleigh Dutton of Manlius, whose major is music

Forrest Garbry of Morrisville, whose major is childhood/early childhood education

Lindsay Hebert of Manlius, whose major is music education

Austin Hutchins of Oriskany falls, whose major is BA/MA mathematics

Allie Kellogg of Sherburne, whose major is mathematics

Riley Notarthomas of Bridgeport, whose major is psychology

Alexa Picciano of Syracuse, whose major is history

Hannah Pinard of Syracuse, whose major is computer science

Andrea Stanek of Chittenango, whose major is music education

Justine Strauss of Poolville, whose major is speech communication

Cassidy Welsh of Hubbardsville, whose major is psychology

The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser ’79. To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Noah DeRochie named to fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University

Noah DeRochie, a New Woodstock student majoring in Global Business, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Cazenovia Student Named to 2022 PennWest Dean’s List

Congratulations to Dalton Sevier of Cazenovia on being named to Pennsylvania Western University dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.

More than 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the dean’s list. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:

The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.

The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., not reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.

Sevier studied at PennWest’s Edinboro Campus this semester.

Students named to Clarkson University dean’s list

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University:

Canastota

Kenneth Coe of Canastota, a senior majoring in civil engineering

Samantha E Haddad of Canastota, a junior majoring in engineering and management

William James Snow of Canastota, a sophomore majoring in environmental engineering

Carley Nicole Wood of Canastota, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering

Cazenovia

Edward Larter Coughlin of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in engineering and management

Cameron Phillip Cunningham of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in computer engineering

Ted Koppers of Cazenovia, a junior majoring in environmental engineering

Tony P Koppers of Cazenovia, a senior majoring in chemical engineering

Chittenango

Brandon T Cloutier of Chittenango, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering

Devon Gerald Hardy of Chittenango, a junior majoring in digital arts and sciences

Julia Grace Pynn of Chittenango, a senior majoring in biology

DeRuyter

Connor Steven Hathaway of DeRuyter, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering

Kirkville

Gabriel Schmidt of Kirkville, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering

Hannah Jane Butler of Kirkville, a senior majoring in civil engineering

Oneida

Mayson Charles Earl of Oneida, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering

Johnathan N Locke of Oneida, a freshman majoring in business studies

Melanie Ann Orzechowski of Oneida, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering

Jacob Anthony Vaccaro of Oneida, a junior majoring in engineering and management

