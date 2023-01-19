Cazenovia Public Library announces February 2023 programs, events

The Cazenovia Public Library announced its programs and events for the month of February.

Gallery: Alyson Markell on display Feb. 1 through 28

Prom Attire Collection | Through March 18, Circulation Desk: Help us create a prom attire exchange by donating gently used formal attire (suits, dresses, shoes, etc.). Volunteers from CRIS will help make alterations for prom-goers in March.

Valentine Photo booth | Through Feb. 28: Stop by the library to snap a picture with someone you love at our Valentine-themed photo booth. Accessories will be available.

Family Storytime | Wednesdays Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Jenna for stories and songs and family fun.

Preschool Story Hour | Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9 and 16 at 1 p.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Debora in reading books for preschoolers, with activities and a new theme each week.

Sensory Play Time | Thursdays, Feb. 2 and 16 at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Spend time using all your senses to explore with your little one. Each session we will offer activities with different textures, shapes and colors for your child to explore. This program is best suited for children ages 18 months to 3 years.

Take Your Child to the Library Day | Saturday, Feb. 4: Come visit the library and help us celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day. We will host a scavenger hunt all day long so stop in and explore everything we have to offer.

Pop-up Book Sale | Feb. 6 through 11, Upstairs Lobby: The Friends of the Library will be hosting a bag sale the week of Feb. 6. Fill a bag with books for $5 or buy 5 books for $1, and support the library while doing so. Cash or check only.

Teen Take-Out Subscription Boxes | Pickup Feb. 6 through 11: Students who registered in January for the Feb. box may pick up their boxes during the week of Jan. 9. Books in the kits are checked out for three weeks.

Wild & Wonderful Readers | Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m., Story Garden: Join Ms. Jenna for a discussion of “All’s Faire in Middle School,” by Victoria Jamieson. Snacks and crafts will be provided. A copy of the book can be picked up at the circulation desk. Ages 10 to 13.

Baby Storytime | Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Bring your baby for a lapsit story time. Features interactive movement and singing. Children under 3 only.

Pokémon Club | Thursday, Feb. 9, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, Story Garden: Visit the library for a snack and Pokémon-themed activities. Bring any cool cards you are interested in showing. Ages 8 to 12.

Valentine’s Day Family Tea | Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the library with a tea party. There will be games, crafts and snacks.

Library Matinee, “The Woman King” | Monday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: This award-winning 2022 release set in the 1820s follows the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries. Rated PG-13.

Caz Cooks Cookbook Club | Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Do you love looking through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Join us to share meals from The Pioneer Woman Cooks’ The New Frontier. Space is limited, registration required. Cookbooks available for pickup at the circulation desk.

Tropical Fruit Taste Test | Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Come to the library to get your vitamin C. Taste test a variety of unique tropical fruits and vote for your favorite. Registration requested.

Teen Hangout | Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 5 p.m., Story Garden: Join us each month for a snack, a craft and just to hangout. In February, we will visit Loka Leaf Tea Shop. For students in seventh grade and older.

Teen Take-Out Subscription Boxes | Registration begins Feb. 17: Register for a monthly subscription box. Each take-out kit will include a library book (that will need to be returned), an easy craft, a snack and some surprise extras based on that month’s theme. The theme for March is “Fantasy.” Interested students should fill out a registration form on our website, and the kit will be available for pickup March 6. Seventh-grade students and up.

Puzzle Fest | Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Bring a team of up to four and race to complete a puzzle. Pizza and snacks will be provided. Groups will be timed as they finish the same puzzle, and the team that wins will get a prize. Registration required.

Library Closed | Monday, Feb. 20: President’s Day.

Bird Watch Scavenger Hunt | Feb. 21 through 25 | Celebrate the great backyard bird-count with a bird themed scavenger hunt at the library. Stop in anytime the week of the 21st to complete a self-guided hunt and receive a prize. We will also have information on completing a bird count in your backyard.

Read with Alexander | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 3:30 p.m., Story Garden: Join Alexander, a registered therapy dog, to share stories in a supportive and relaxed environment. This program is designed for children who are beginning readers to practice reading aloud to a non-judgmental listener.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover | Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m., Story Garden: Bring in a stuffed animal, who will get to explore the library overnight. At drop-off, create a personalized name tag for the stuffie, and receive a report of what they got up to at pickup.

Breakfast Story Hour | Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10:30 a.m., Story Garden: Visit the library for story time and breakfast. If you left a stuffed animal at the sleepover on the 22nd, this is when it will be available for pickup, but all are welcome.

Elementary Explorers | Thursday, Feb. 23, at 3:30 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Each month on the fourth Thursday, Ms. Debora will lead an exploration into something new with games and art projects. Join us in February to explore snow. Kindergarten through second grade.

Family Game Night | Friday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Come play board games and eat pizza. Try out games from the library’s collection, and play with your neighbors.

Library Matinee, “Till” | Monday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., Betsy Kennedy Community Room: Join us to watch a 2022 film portraying the life and activism of Mamie Till-Bradley from her own perspective after the brutal murder of her son. Rated PG-13.

