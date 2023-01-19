Madison County Courier

Save the date: Black History Matters 2023

Jan 19, 2023

The National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum in Peterboro announced its third Black History Matters series, which will be released at midnight each day of February 2023 for a video series that is free to watch on YouTube.com/@AbolitionHallofFame.

The 2021 and 2022 series are also available.

The mission of NAHOF is “to honor antislavery abolitionists, their work to end slavery, and the legacy of that struggle, and strive to complete the second, and ongoing abolition – the moral conviction to end racism.”

NAHOF believes that, by understanding history, the present may be better understood. Black History Matters highlights lesser known American history.

For more information, visit NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum.org or email nahofm1835@gmail.com.

