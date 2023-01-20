Two charged with using stolen/cloned credit cards

Pair face charges for larceny, identity theft and other charges

On Jan. 18, 2023, state police in Morrisville investigated a reported theft of diesel fuel from the Stewarts Gas Station on State Route 12B in the town of Madison.

Following the investigation, it was determined that two individuals used stolen credit card numbers and cloned credit cards to purchase $3,800 worth of diesel fuel, loading the stolen diesel fuel into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank via hidden hoses and pumps.

State police arrested Yosiel Ruiz Linares, 30, of Union, N.J., and Jaview Martinez Fernandez, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony; and petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of a skimming device, all class A misdemeanors.

Both were transported to the Madison County Jail to await centralized arraignment.

