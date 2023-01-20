BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Dec. 20, 2022, through Jan. 18, 2023

Robbery/large police response

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, at about 8:13 a.m., the Oneida City Police with state police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an in-progress robbery with a firearm at a store in the 100 block of Madison Street. Further information indicated the involved parties fled the store to a nearby apartment building; they were located and detained by police.

Joseph Love, 28, of Oneida, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, both class A misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal tampering, both class B misdemeanors.

He was transported to the Madison County centralized arraignment facility.

During the investigation, it was determined no gun was displayed or possessed, and no one was injured during the incident.

The Oneida City Police Department thanks state police and the Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in responding to this incident.

Anyone with information related to this, or any other crime, is asked to call the City of Oneida Police Department at 315.363.2323.

Stolen Firearm Arrests

In October 2020, the Oneida City Police Department received a report of a stolen firearm from a city resident. At the time of the report, members of the Oneida City Police Department were unable to generate any possible lead for the individual(s) who were responsible.

In the summer 2022, the case was reopened following a tip received pertaining to the investigation. Members of the Oneida City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division conducted a lengthy and thorough investigation following the tip and identified two suspects.

The investigation revealed both suspects had acted in concert to steal the firearm, then unlawfully sold the firearm to a third party.

One of the suspects was identified as a 16-year-old, who at the time of the incident was 14 years old. The 16-year-old was charged in December 2022 and issued an appearance ticket directing them to appear in Madison County Probation Department. Due to the juvenile’s age, their name will not be released.

The second suspect was identified as 20-year-old Colin P. Chesebro, who at the time of the incident was 18 years old. On Jan. 12, 2023, Chesebro was arraigned in Oneida City Court on charges of third-degree criminal passion of a firearm and third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, both class D felonies; and fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal facilitation, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree conspiracy, all class E felonies.

Following arraignment, Chesebro was returned to Oneida County Jail, where he is being held for unrelated charges.

At this time, the stolen firearm has not been recovered. The investigation continues, and additional suspects and charges may be pursued.

The Oneida City Police Department thanks the city resident who came forward with information pertinent to this case.

Dec. 20

Lindy L. LaGrange, 47, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and controlled substance in a non-original container. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Lawrence W. Bartlett III, 44, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Dec. 21

John A. Depugh Sr., 69, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct, harassment second-degree and resisting arrest.

Mary E. Lagioia, 38, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

Alissa L. Snyder, 20, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for falsely reporting an incident and making a false written statement.

Dec. 22

Sean M. Jones, 33, of Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree, petit larceny and possession of burglar tools. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and transported back to Madison County Jail.

Dec. 23

Kyley G. Eldridge, 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unreasonable noise.

Dec. 24

Carl J. Reynolds Sr., 46, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, no/inadequate headlamps, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operator.

Brittany L. Clark, 33, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.

Dec. 27

Daniel P. Relyea, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Chad M. Emmons, 34, of Cleveland, was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property fifth-degree, unlawfully fleeing a police officer third-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator and illegal signal: less than 100 ft.

Dec. 28

Debbie L. Jennings, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violations of allowing a dog to run at large and unlicensed dog.

Aaron B. Duncan, 49, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, illegal signal: less than 100 feet and an exhaust violation.

Joshua A. Company, 27, of Oneida, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. One was for criminal possession of a weapon third-degree, criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree and two counts of menacing second-degree. The other was for aggravated family offense, two counts of criminal contempt first-degree and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

John B. O’Herien, 48, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance third-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth-degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Pamela S. Butler, 38, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing w/ a child first-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Dec. 29

Alexis Moonen, 23, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

John E. Barnaby Jr., 30, of Lee Center, was arrested on a bench warrant for unlawfully publishing an intimate image.

Peter A. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was arrested on a bench warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, failure to use designated lane, no/inadequate stop lights, failure to obey a police officer and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

James A. Williams, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.

Dec. 30

Leslie L. Whitmer, 45, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and speed in zone.

James T. Campfield, 29, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for menacing second-degree and criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree.

Laureen Goodnow, 51, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

William R. Green, 43, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Dec. 31

Kenneth L. Roehm, 62, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for petit larceny, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, circumventing an ignition interlock device, improper plates, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and unlicensed operator.

Jan. 1

Kayla R. Hewitt, 31, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate plate lamp and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

Jan. 2

A male juvenile, 14, of Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for harassment second-degree.

Jan. 3

Joseph M. Love, 28, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary third-degree, aggravated harassment second-degree, criminal trespass third-degree, criminal tampering third-degree and obstructing governmental administration second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Scott E. Mackey, 46, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Wayne N. VanPatten, 52, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Jan. 4

John C. Williams, 35, of Verona, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, inadequate plate lamps and unlicensed operator.

Jan. 5

Robin D. Bienkowski, 43, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Joshua J. Parkhurst, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded to Madison County Jail.

Jan. 6

Ronald J. Bergum Jr., 40, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

William L. Shantel, 63, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and illegal signal: less than 100 ft.

Clifford J. Congdon, 43, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Kyley G. Eldridge, 34, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for a local law violation of unreasonable noise.

Brittany L. Clark, 33, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for a local law violation of unreasonable noise.

Didier A. Antoine, 28, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.

Karen L. Ortman, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

Alexandra J. Gibbons, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

Jan. 7

Richard L. Brewer, 59, of Smyrna, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: alcohol, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree: previous conviction, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, unlicensed operator, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and obstructed view.

Kayleigh L. Curtis, 32, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and displaying a forged inspection sticker.

Jan. 8

Steven A. Potocki Jr., 41, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for criminal mischief fourth-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and reckless driving.

Harry P. Moyer, 62, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI: 1st offense, DWI w/ a .08 of 1 percent or more BAC, obstructing governmental administration second-degree and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Jan. 9

Curt T. Swedin, 57, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.

Erika P. Eklund, 31, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal trespass second-degree, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Kimberly L. Jones, 39, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for disorderly conduct, harassment second-degree and resisting arrest. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Chris Sanchez, 26, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and inadequate exhaust.

Skylar J. Glouse, 28, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.

Jan. 10

Devin L. Shoen, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Stephen H. Putman, 61, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court bench warrant for attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree. He was remanded to Madison County Jail.

Jan. 11

Shelbi R. Taylor, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Joseph A. Davis, 24, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and inadequate plate lamp.

Skylar J. Glouse, 28, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and illegal signal: less than 100 ft.

Robert S. Hinckley, 29, of Verona, was arrested for criminal contempt second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Jan. 12

Theodore T. Snyder III, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operator, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and inadequate lights.

Colin P. Chesebro, 20, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree, criminal facilitation third-degree, criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree, criminal sale of a firearm third-degree, criminal possession of a weapon third-degree and conspiracy fourth-degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held. He was transported back to Oneida County Jail.

Liam J. O’Donnell, 24, of Oriskany, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree, burglary third-degree, attempted burglary third-degree and three counts of criminal mischief fourth-degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $100 bail. He was transported back to Oneida County Jail.

Jan. 13

Douglas E. Pudney, 32, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and several vehicle and traffic infractions.

Anthony J. Graham, 43, of Oneida, was arrested for burglary third-degree, petit larceny, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Jacob J. Bouyea, 24, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Austin M. Galindez, 23, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Cody M. Fox, 28, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and speed in zone.

Jan. 14

Makenna R. Lee, 30, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree: motor vehicle. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Jan. 16

Shena L. Shantal, 38, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Jan. 17

Dylan J. Misuis, 27, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.

Lewis E. Joslyn, 41, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for burglary third-degree, petit larceny and criminal trespass second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Jan. 18

Ryan M. Phelps, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree and resisting arrest. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Kimberly L. Jones, 39, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for disorderly conduct: fighting behavior and the local law violation of unreasonable noise.

Casey P. Griffin, 33, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for a local law violation of unlicensed dog and agriculture & markets violation of dangerous dog.

Nicolas Cortes, 61, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for passed school bus.

Antonio J. Gualandi, 34, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related