Sheriff’s Office closes drug house

Earlier today, investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the upstairs apartment of 300 E. North Canal St., Canastota, following an investigation into the sale of narcotics from the residence; the search yielded approximately 7.9 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a stun gun, scales, narcotics packaging materials and a quantity of U.S. currency.

Following the execution of the search warrant, the following individuals were arrested:

Diane Clark, 39, of Canastota; and Robert Hopkins, 31, of Oneida were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-2 felony; third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.

Albert Fabian, 60, of Canastota, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; and Tyler Collins, 34, of Bouckville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Following arrest processing, Collins and Fabian were released on appearance tickets, and Hopkins and Clark are being held at the Madison County Jail awaiting arraignment in CAP Court. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Canastota Police Department and the New York State Police.

