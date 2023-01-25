Eleven arrested, 10 illegal weapons seized

Charges follow four-day operation focusing on weapons and narcotics trafficking

The State Police Troop D Community Stabilization Unit conducted a four-day operation (Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 22, 2023) in Onondaga County, focusing on weapons and narcotics trafficking.

The detail consisted of five two-person teams conducting traffic stops and intelligence lead narcotic and weapons trafficking investigations. The areas focused on were Syracuse and the town of Salina; 11 defendants were arrested and charged.

The names of the 11 suspects are not being released due to their cases being referred to the State Police Special Investigations Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to conduct long-term investigations into narcotics and weapons trafficking in Central New York.

During the CSU detail, troopers conducted 310 vehicle-and-traffic stops, searched 53 vehicles, impounded nine vehicles, issued 144 uniform traffic tickets and made five DWI arrests.

The detail seized 12.9 ounces (367 grams) of cocaine, 10.6 ounces (301.5 grams) of heroin/fentanyl, 4.5 grams of MDMA, oxycodone pills, and 3.4 (97 grams) of cannabis.

They also seized $7,446 in U.S. currency, recovered one stolen vehicle and 10 illegally possessed firearms/weapons.

Suspects were collectively charged with 32 felony charges, 19 misdemeanor charges and 3 violations.

Weapons seized were:

One Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun with a fully loaded extended magazine

One 9mm Ruger fully loaded with a 15-round magazine

FN 503 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a fully loaded magazine

Browning Arms A-BOLT .7mm caliber rifle

Remington Wingmaster 870 shotgun

Barrett Firearms 50 Cal. rifle Model 99,

Bushmaster model XM15-E2S .22 caliber rifle

Remington model 700 .338 rifle with a magazine

Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm handgun, loaded with a 30-round magazine modified with a switch for full automatic action

Intratec 9mm Lugar handgun model AB-10 loaded with an extended magazine capable of accepting more than 10 rounds

Criminal charges include:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony

Seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony

Six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony

Seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony

One count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony

Five counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony

Four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Ten counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor

One count of obstructing of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor

One count of unlawful possession of cannabis, a violation

Two violations of the public health law of not possessing prescription medication in its original container, a violation of section 3345

The Community Stabilization Unit consists of uniformed troopers and plain clothes investigators who have been hand-selected to serve in the unit based on their performance in narcotics and weapons trafficking investigations.

