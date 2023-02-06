TAKE 5 top-prize ticket sold in Fayetteville

The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Feb. 4, 2023, TAKE 5evening drawing. The ticket was sold at Speedway convenience store, 224 W. Genesee St., Fayetteville, which sold a ticket worth $12,804.50.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A state lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in New York state.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction or who know someone who is can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 877.8HOPENY (877.846.7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

