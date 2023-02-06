Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Meet Cash. This handsome man is a 3-and-a-half-year-old pit mix who came back to us after not being claimed after getting loose. Cash is a high-energy boy who has that incredibly famous pitty smile. His favorite thing in the whole world is people. He wants to be right next to you and be a part of everything you’re doing (he’s a Velcro dog).

He’s also a sucker for treats and sits so pretty for them! Cash would do best in a home as the only pet. He would tolerate older children that know how to respect boundaries and would be willing to slowly develop a bond with him.

What a gorgeous calico cat! Savannah is about 5 years old and has been at the shelter for 3 weeks. Despite that being not a very long time, she has really made herself at home! We’ve found that her favorite spots are little hidey beds, like those ones that look like a slipper.

Savannah might be a bit nervous at first, but she could adjust well to a home with other kitties, as she does very well with the ones on the floor.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/ or 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome; or call 315.336.7070.

