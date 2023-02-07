PAC 99 schedule week of Feb. 5, 2023

Tuesday, Feb. 7
- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: City of Oneida – Town of Sullivan Board meeting of Feb. 1
- 9:37 a.m., 2:37 p.m. and 7:37 p.m.: Madison County Historical Society: Dr. Anthony Wonderley, “Oneida Utopia”
- 10:39 a.m., 3:39 p.m. and 8:39 p.m.: Sherrill – Kenwood Free Library: Tales from the Dry Docks with Mike Allen
- Oneidas Club May 28, 2015: Harry Hood “Assignment, Vietnam”
- 9:26 a.m., 2:26 p.m. and 7:26 p.m.: Canastota Public Library Speakers Program presents Maj. John Ready, UAAR (Ret.) “Does my Suicide Vest Make me Look Fat?”
- 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Historic Insights with Sue Greenhagen, “What is Old is New” (in Morrisville)