Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Feb. 5, 2023

Bymartha

Feb 7, 2023

Tuesday, Feb. 7

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: City of Oneida – Town of Sullivan Board meeting of Feb. 1
  • 9:37 a.m., 2:37 p.m. and 7:37 p.m.: Madison County Historical Society: Dr. Anthony Wonderley, “Oneida Utopia”
  • 10:39 a.m., 3:39 p.m. and 8:39 p.m.: Sherrill – Kenwood Free Library: Tales from the Dry Docks with Mike Allen

Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • Oneidas Club May 28, 2015: Harry Hood “Assignment, Vietnam”
  • 9:26 a.m., 2:26 p.m. and 7:26 p.m.: Canastota Public Library Speakers Program presents Maj. John Ready, UAAR (Ret.) “Does my Suicide Vest Make me Look Fat?”
  • 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Historic Insights with Sue Greenhagen, “What is Old is New” (in Morrisville)

By martha

Related Post

Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Feb 6, 2023 martha
History Top Story

Black History Matters week two

Feb 6, 2023 martha
Local Top Story

TAKE 5 top-prize ticket sold in Fayetteville

Feb 6, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Feb. 5, 2023

Feb 7, 2023
Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Feb 6, 2023
History Top Story

Black History Matters week two

Feb 6, 2023
Local Top Story

TAKE 5 top-prize ticket sold in Fayetteville

Feb 6, 2023