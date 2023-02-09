Miller serves breakfast to FFA members

Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,C-New Hartford) served breakfast to FFA members at their annual breakfast held on FFA Legislative Advocacy Day in Albany; students in the FFA program come to visit legislators to discuss their program and the importance of agricultural education in the classroom.

“The FFA has been important in recruiting young people into the agricultural field for their careers,” said Miller, who is a member of the Committee on Agriculture. “There are many challenges facing farming, but these students offer solutions and a bright hope for what farming and auxiliary technologies can be in the future. I am encouraged by their dedication and am working to support funding to promote agriculture to the next generation.”

