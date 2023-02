State police are hosting a free car seat safety check event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Certified passenger safety technicians will install, inspect and check your child’s car seats for free.

The event will be held at the Maynard Fire Department, 9500 Maynard Drive, Marcy.

Car seat technicians will be available to answer all your questions.

No reservations are needed.

