DEC: Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol

Little Bear Gets a Second Chance

On Jan. 31, 2023, ECO Howe responded to a complaint of a black bear cub lingering around a residence in the town of Salisbury, Herkimer County. The resident reported the young bear had been in the area for five days with no signs of its mother.

The cub appeared malnourished and unlikely to survive on its own.

Officer Howe safely captured the bear and transported it to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center, where it will receive care and treatment until it can be released back into the wild.

ECOs Named Sportsmen of the Year

On Feb. 4, 2023, Region 7 ECO Grisolini and Region 6 ECO Lakeman received the Central New York Sportsmen of the Year award from the CNY Sportsman Show in the city of Oneida.

The award recognizes those who support and participate in hunting and mentoring opportunities for women and youth.

ECOs Grisolini and Lakeman have dedicated countless hours of instruction and education during their careers to encourage people to take up New York’s rich hunting tradition. Both officers were also instrumental in the success of youth turkey and waterfowl hunts in Oneida and Madison counties and active in connecting ECOs with the communities they serve.

Congratulations to both Officers on their well-deserved awards.

To contact an ECO to report an environmental crime or to report an incident, call 844.DEC.ECOS for 24-hour dispatch or email central.dispatch@dec.ny.gov for non-urgent violations.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related