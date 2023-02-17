Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Police seeks assistance locating missing siblings

Feb 17, 2023

State police in Fulton are attempting to locate 10-year-old Hope G. Cobb and her 11-year-old brother, Samuel D. Cobb, who are missing and believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Angela Cobb.

The children were last seen Dec. 18, 2022, in Granby; they are possibly traveling with their mother, Angela Cobb, unknown whereabouts.

There was a judgment of divorce issued Nov. 22, 2022, granting Phillip Cobb, the father, full custody. This led Angela Cobb to flee with the children.

It is not believed the children are in danger.

Angela Cobb is possibly identifying as a sovereign citizen, and it is believed she had help leaving the Fulton area. They may be traveling to Mt. Morris; Delray, Fla.; Lewisburg, Pa.; or Parker, Col.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hope and Samuel Cobb is asked to contact State Police Troop D Headquarters – Oneida at 315.366.6000.

