Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Bymartha

Feb 21, 2023

Roscoe is a 7-month-old Chihuahua/Dachshund mix and is full of nothing but love. Roscoe’s favorite things include running in the play yards, jumping up for attention and being the center of attention.

He would do well in a home with other dogs and kids; we’re still evaluating him with cats. If you’re looking for a small dog who would love to be in your lap but would also get up and go on an adventure with you, Roscoe is your man. Come meet this little guy before he’s gone.

Meet Sweetie, who truly is a sweetie. Sweetie is a 3-year-old-girl with a beautiful coat. She has what we call “inkblot,” so it looks like someone spilled some ink on her. Sweetie is a mellow girl who can usually be found with all four paws on the ground, watching toys and kittens fly past her.

She loves pets, sitting in your lap and quietness. She also loves to sleep in hide-away beds.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/ or 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome; or call 315.336.7070.

By martha

Related Post

History Top Story

Women in World War II

Feb 24, 2023 martha
Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Feb. 19, 2023

Feb 21, 2023 martha
Top Story

Violinist Kristin Lee featured soloist with Colgate University Orchestra

Feb 21, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

History Top Story

Women in World War II

Feb 24, 2023
Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Feb. 19, 2023

Feb 21, 2023
Top Story

Violinist Kristin Lee featured soloist with Colgate University Orchestra

Feb 21, 2023
History Top Story

Black History Matters Feb. 22 through 28, 2023

Feb 21, 2023