Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Roscoe is a 7-month-old Chihuahua/Dachshund mix and is full of nothing but love. Roscoe’s favorite things include running in the play yards, jumping up for attention and being the center of attention.

He would do well in a home with other dogs and kids; we’re still evaluating him with cats. If you’re looking for a small dog who would love to be in your lap but would also get up and go on an adventure with you, Roscoe is your man. Come meet this little guy before he’s gone.

Meet Sweetie, who truly is a sweetie. Sweetie is a 3-year-old-girl with a beautiful coat. She has what we call “inkblot,” so it looks like someone spilled some ink on her. Sweetie is a mellow girl who can usually be found with all four paws on the ground, watching toys and kittens fly past her.

She loves pets, sitting in your lap and quietness. She also loves to sleep in hide-away beds.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/ or 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome; or call 315.336.7070.

