Violinist Kristin Lee featured soloist with Colgate University Orchestra

Violinist Kristin Lee will perform as the featured soloist with the Colgate University Orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Colgate Memorial Chapel, 32 Alumni Road.

Lee will perform Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor. The program will also include Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43 and Verdi’s Overture to Luisa Miller.

Having performed with the orchestra and collaborated on performances with conductor Marietta Cheng before, Lee is excited to return to Colgate University to perform a piece that holds extra special meaning for her.

“I am thrilled to be joining forces again with one of my favorite collaborators, Marietta Cheng, at Colgate University later this month,” Lee said. “This particular performance will be very special because it is the very first piece that Marietta and I performed together back when I was still a student at The Juilliard School was the Bruch Violin Concerto.

“We have built quite a repertoire list as a duo since then, so it’s amazing to come back full circle and bring back the piece that originally brought us together. I hope to see many of you at the performance.”

For more information, visit violinistkristinlee.com/.

