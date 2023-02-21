Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Feb. 19, 2023

Bymartha

Feb 21, 2023

Tuesday, Feb. 21

  • 7 p.m.: The Great Race of 1908 – “The Man Who Circled the Globe” with John Taibi at The Mohican Model A Ford Club of C.N.Y. Feb. 11
  • 9:46 a.m., 2:46 p.m. and 7:46 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of Feb. 13

Wednesday, Feb. 22

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Town of Lenox Board meeting of Feb. 13
  • 10:03 a.m., 3:03 p.m. and 8:03 p.m.: Madison-Oneida BOCES Adult Continuing Education – “Airplane Tales” with Jim Coulthart, Feb. 14

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights – Matt Urtz at Canastota Public Library Feb. 15 – “The Abolition Movement in Madison County”
  • 9:51a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of Feb. 15

By martha

Related Post

History Top Story

Women in World War II

Feb 24, 2023 martha
Top Story

Violinist Kristin Lee featured soloist with Colgate University Orchestra

Feb 21, 2023 martha
History Top Story

Black History Matters Feb. 22 through 28, 2023

Feb 21, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

History Top Story

Women in World War II

Feb 24, 2023
Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Feb. 19, 2023

Feb 21, 2023
Top Story

Violinist Kristin Lee featured soloist with Colgate University Orchestra

Feb 21, 2023
History Top Story

Black History Matters Feb. 22 through 28, 2023

Feb 21, 2023