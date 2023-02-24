Women in World War II

The Canastota Public Library and the Canaltown Museum are sponsoring a Canalside Talk at the library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will talk about the role of women during World War II.

March is Women’s History Month, and the topic of Madison County women in this era seemed quite appropriate for this Canalside Talk. Urtz will take a look at how women’s roles changed during World War II. He will also talk about how local women stepped up to assist in the war effort.

Urtz was appointed Madison County Historian in April 2010. He has also served on the Cabinet of Freedom for the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum, on the Preservation Association of Central New York Board of Directors and as Association of Public Historians in New York State First Vice President and Region 9 Coordinator.

Urtz’s articles have been published in multiple local and regional newspapers and magazines. He does more than 30 public and private presentations a year on all things Madison County. Last year, he published his first book, “Honoring World War Casualties of Madison County.”

The Canalside talk will last about 45 minutes and will be followed by a short question-and-answer period. The presentation will be held on the second floor of the Canastota Public Library, accessible through our elevator at the parking lot entrance. The library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

