Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Feb. 26, 2023

Bymartha

Feb 27, 2023

Tuesday, Feb. 28

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council meeting of Feb. 21
  • 9:16 a.m., 2:16 p.m. and 7:16 p.m.: Madison-Oneida BOCES Adult and Continuing Education – “Airplane Tales – Mohawk Airlines” with Jim Coulthart, Feb. 21

Wednesday, March 1

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Town of Lenox and Village of Canastota Joint Board meeting of Feb. 22
  • 10:03 a.m., 3:03 p.m. and Oswego County Legislature meetings of Jan. 18 and Feb. 9, 2023

Thursday, March 2

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees meeting of Feb. 22.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Oneida man arrested on child pornography charges

Mar 1, 2023 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

National Nutrition Month news

Mar 1, 2023 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Local Top Story

Buy Madison County program news

Feb 28, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Oneida man arrested on child pornography charges

Mar 1, 2023
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

National Nutrition Month news

Mar 1, 2023
Ag, Farming & Gardening Local Top Story

Buy Madison County program news

Feb 28, 2023
Regional Top Story

DOL: Lawful absence protections now in effect

Feb 28, 2023