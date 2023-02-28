Blotter: Oneida Police Department

Jan. 27 through Feb. 23, 2023
Jan. 27
- Racheal B. Gallagher, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violations of allowing a dog to run at large and unlicensed dog.
- David M. Parmeter, 46, of Oneida, was arrested on two separate arrest warrants. The first was for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: meth (a class B felony), seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. The other was for sex offender failure to report change of address (a class D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jan. 28
- Michael D. Grieco, 55, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Ryan M. Phelps, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
- Parish T. Gibson, 53, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Jamela L. Figures, 54, of Herkimer, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and displaying a false inspection sticker.
Jan. 30
- A male juvenile, 14, of Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for second-degree harassment.
- Ryan M. Phelps, 29, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to stop at a stop sign, two counts of no/inadequate signal, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no/inadequate motorcycle headlamp, no/inadequate motorcycle helmet and operating an unregistered limited use vehicle.
Jan. 31
- Andrew P. Mecke, 39, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Salina M. Briggs, 29, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree harassment. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Feb. 1
- Roxanne M. Scheu, 29, of Sherrill, was arrested for DWI: previous conviction (a class E felony), aggravated DWI: BAC of .18 percent or more prior conviction (a class E felony), operating an uninspected motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: cocaine and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Feb. 2
- Leo R. Jayson II, 44, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Andrew J. Berry, 39, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Feb. 3
- Charles R. Tooke, 34, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for circumventing an ignition interlock device, unlicensed operator and illegal signal: less than 100 feet.
Feb. 5
- Sara D. Schmitt, 44, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise.
- Melissa I. Lagoy, 53, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
Feb. 6
- Cody M. Muncy, 26, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and no or inadequate brake light.
- A male juvenile, 13, of Oneida, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
- Shawn A. Bartlett, 27, of Fulton, was issued traffic tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Feb. 7
- Andrew G. Bavo, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of allowing a dog to run at large.
- Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Alexander L. Hinton, 28, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.
- Lonnie Bradford, 43, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for trespass.
- Devin L. Shoen, 27, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and drove off pavement to pass another vehicle.
Feb. 8
- Emily A. Coleman, 32, of Lockport, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Kelly L. Irvin, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
- Chad J. Young, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Feb. 10
- Donald F. Larsen, 39, of Rome, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and illegal signal: less than 100 ft.
Feb. 11
- Ashley M. Sherman, 31, of Canastota, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.
- Zachery R. Baslow, 28, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to keep right.
Feb. 12
- Daniel P. Relyea, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old and aggravated family offense. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Thomas W. Hewitt, 48, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Feb. 13
- Stephanie J. Winchell, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- A 16-year-old Oneida resident, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
- A 13-year-old Oneida resident, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Feb. 14
- Earl E. Egelston Jr., 28, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: fight/violent behavior and two counts of act in a manner injurious to a child <17.
- William D. Burton, 65, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Feb. 15
- Rodica-Ioana Frasineanu, 22, of Kent WA, was issued appearance tickets for attempted petit larceny and soliciting without a permit.
- Ionut Mustata, 27, of Kent WA, was issued appearance tickets for attempted petit larceny and soliciting without a permit.
- Zachary P. Budway, 27, of Oneida, was arrested for DWI: first offense, DWI .08 of 1 percent or greater BAC, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, speed in zone, failure to signal, no front license plate, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and failure to display registration sticker. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Tanya M. Dykeman, 46, of Chittenango, was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree assault. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Feb. 16
- William R. Green, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- A 14-year-old Oneida resident was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
Feb. 17
- Shawn G. Dieni, 26, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Donald R. Badgley, 47, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Brandy M. Howlett, 38, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Feb. 19
- Suzanne L. Robles, 58, of Leesburg FL, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jacob A. Featherly, 24, of New Woodstock, was issued a traffic ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Nathaniel W. Houck, 26, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Allison M. Angona, 33, of Canastota, was arrested for DWI: first offense, DWI .08 of 1 percent or greater BAC and speed in zone. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Kayla R. Hewitt, 31, of Oneida, was issued traffic tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, illegal signal: less than 100 feet and inadequate lights.
Feb. 21
- Marty J. Winchell, 56, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment and trespass.
- Wayne M. Winchell, 45, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- A juvenile male, 14, was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for second-degree harassment.
Feb. 22
- Frederick F. Wilmer Jr., 46, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass.
- Francis Pratt, 59, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Erika M. Northcutt, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Victoria A. Johnson, 54, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Jason W. Chesebro, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Elizabeth A. Durr, 56, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
Feb. 23
- Christopher D. Bartlett, 37, of Oneida, was issued a second-degree criminal summons for harassment.
- Chad M. Emmons, 34, of Cleveland, was arrested for third-degree burglary (a class D felony), fourth-degree grand larceny (a class E felony) and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Earl E. Egelston Jr., 28, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree.harassment
- Leonard M. Vincett, 52, of Oneida, was arrested on two separate warrants. One was a bench warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotics (a class C felony). The other was a superior court bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of fourth-degree grand larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Steven A. Potocki, 41, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.