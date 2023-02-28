Madison County Courier

UPD recognized for policy, training excellence

Feb 28, 2023

The Utica Police Department announced Feb. 7, 2023, that it has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first-responders and public servants.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks the Utica Police Departments performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management. The Utica Police Department achieved Gold recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates as laws change and officer training on policies.

“Good policies – and regularly training on those policies – provide the foundation for what we do and how we serve our community,” said Chief Mark Williams. “We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety.”

The Utica Police Department’s excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on national best practices.

“Law enforcement agencies using Lexipol policies are progressive agencies delivering the highest levels of service,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “UPD is delivering a standard of excellence through their policy-management efforts that reduce risk for personnel and those we serve.”

For more information, visit cityofutica.com or lexipol.com.

