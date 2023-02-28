Traffic stop leads to arrests for drugs, ‘ghost gun’

On Feb. 16, 2023, at about 7:40 p.m., members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit were conducting routine patrol in the area of Main Street and Lenox Avenue, Oneida, when they observed a 2017 Kia Forte sedan traveling westbound on Lenox Avenue.

After observing a vehicle-and-traffic infraction, investigators executed a traffic stop in the 200 block of Lenox Avenue.

During the course of the traffic stop, investigators conducted a search on the Kia and located approximately one-half ounce of crystal methamphetamine inside. Following the discovery of the drugs, the vehicle’s operator, Eric Howe, 26, of Oneida; and passenger, Franklin Cowan, 40, of Syracuse, were taken into custody and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class B felony), fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class C felony), fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony) and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (both class A misdemeanors).

Additionally, information discovered during the course of the traffic stop led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence located at 215 Linden St., Oneida. There, investigators located a manufactured 9mm handgun with no serial numbers, traditionally referred to as a “ghost gun,” two magazines for the 9mm firearm, and 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Howe was additionally charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony), a single count of criminal possession of a firearm (a class E felony) and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class A misdemeanor).

Howe and Cowan were transported to the Madison County Jail to await arraignment in CAP Court. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Oneida City Police Department.

