Fitness and friendship go hand-in-hand at YMCA

Ten years ago, Joanna Johnston, a retired registered nurse, was living in Waterville and needed a fitness program to help her manage her osteoporosis and scoliosis.

That’s when her doctor recommended the Silver Sneakers program at the Rome YMCA, a branch of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley.

“I am so happy with what I found here,” Johnston said when asked about the Rome YMCA. “That’s why my husband suggested we move to Rome to be closer to the Y.”

Johnston knows that weight-bearing, balance and strength exercises play a big role in managing and preventing osteoporosis. She regularly attends the Silver Sneakers classes and practices yoga and tai chi.

“There’s a wonderful range of fitness classes that help with range of motion, balance, strength, flexibility and toning,” she said. “But attending classes at the Rome YMCA gives me much more. As a result of the classes, I have made good friends and we spend time together outside of the Y. Being social and making friends is another part of living a healthy lifestyle.”

The Silver Sneakers classes are taught by certified instructor Kathy Angleton, who has been a fitness instructor at the YMCA for more than 35 years. Her experience comes through in her instruction, encouragement and motivation for participants.

“Kathy gives us the discipline and motivation we need to keep our bodies strong and mobile,” Johnston said. “A born teacher, she explains how and why we do things and focuses on the muscles we shouldn’t neglect as we get older – including our neck and eyes.”

Johnston’s regular attendance in the Rome YMCA classes has helped her manage her osteoporosis and prevent bone fractures.

“Use it or lose it,” Johnston said. “That expression is so true.”

“Get fit, have fun and make friends is the Silver Sneakers motto,” Angleton said. “And that’s what our classes at the YMCA are all about.”

The Rome YMCA offers these Silver Sneakers classes:

Silver Sneakers Classic – Participants have fun and move to music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles and a ball are offered for resistance.

Silver Sneakers Yoga/Enerchi – a class that moves your body through a combination of Tai Chi and a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of seated and standing postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement.

Complete information and schedules are on the Y’s website at ymcatrivalley.org or on the YMCA mobile app.

Many insurance companies offer a wellness benefit that can be used towards your annual membership fee. The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley currently partners directly with

the following insurance plans: Silver & Fit, Silver Sneakers, WellCare Silver Sneakers and Renew Active (Optum Advantage) and AARP Medicare Supplement Program. For more information, contact your health insurance provider. If you need help, a YMCA welcome desk receptionist can assist you with the process.

The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley serves the greater Rome, Oneida and New Hartford areas with programs and services for the whole family. We are a 501c3 charitable non-profit organization with two primary branches in Rome and Oneida and school-age childcare in the New Hartford area. The Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

