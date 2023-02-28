Buy Madison County program news

Buy Madison invites farms and businesses to business matchmaker event March 22, 2023

Calling all Madison County businesses and agriculture producers: Madison County’s Buy Madison initiative invites all local farmers, businesses and restaurant owners of Madison County to its business matchmaker event from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at The Hub, 20 Utica Street, Hamilton.

t is free and open to all Madison County businesses and farmers.

The goal of the event is to build stronger connections between business owners and local agriculture producers. During the event, business owners will have the opportunity to meet with local agricultural producers to find out about their products and services.

The hope is to build a market for the farmers and give local businesses local products to sell or local restaurants food to use on their menus through quick interactions.

We are all Madison County; why not work together by building new business relationships and strengthen the Madison County economy?

To register, visit buymadisoncountyny.com/madison-county-business-matchmaker-event/; light snacks and refreshments will be served.

All attendees will also have the opportunity to find out more about the Buy Madison County program and brand, get added to our website and marketing campaign and learn more about the opportunities and services the Hub provides local businesses. Those businesses and local agriculture producers in attendance will be entered to win a chance to be included in future commercials and videos used in our marketing campaign.

Buy Madison County is more than just a website. It is a brand, it is a way of life, it is who we are here in Madison County. It is as simple as looking for the Buy Madison County stickers and signs when you are shopping or dining out.

For more information, visit buymadisoncountyny.com or call 315.366.2822.

