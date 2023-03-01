Madison County Courier

Oneida man arrested on child pornography charges

Mar 1, 2023

On Feb. 21, 2023, state police arrested Austin J. Meeks, 27, of Oneida, for possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

Meeks was arrested following an investigation by members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneida and the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit – Central Region into a cyber-tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He is charged with possessing images/videos consistent with child pornography.

Meeks was processed without incident and released on an appearance ticket returnable Oneida City Court at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023.

