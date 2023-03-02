An Evening with Author W.L. Swarts

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Canastota Public Library will present, “Everything But the New Book…An Evening with W.L. Swarts.”

Swarts, a local entrepreneur and author, will talk about launching a publishing company in today’s economy. He will also touch on past projects, future works and everything but his new book “Unnamed Perils Policy Claim.”

Enlighten Someone Daily Productions, Swarts’ newest venture, presents monthly online short stories by the author. On March 22, Swarts plans to read his short story, “Philanthropist” and encourage a lively discussion following the reading.

The new book, “Unnamed Perils Policy Claim” will be available for purchase and autograph by the author. The book retails for $25.

W.L. Swarts is a writer and painter. Swarts has been writing for 30 years and has previously published two novels: “Living in the Wakes” and “Within These Walls.”

During a lull in writing, Swarts took up oil painting and conceptual art. After selling more visual art pieces than writing, he had a bit of a crisis of identity.

Now back to writing and visual art, Swarts is determined to deliver more works more regularly to anyone who might enjoy them through Enlighten Someone Daily!

The Canastota Public Library has been offering services to the local community since 1896. The library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

