State Police Troop D news

Barneveld man charged with aggravated DWI after crashing into Amish buggy

On Feb. 11, 2023, at 9:19 p.m., state police responded to Powell Road, just west of Trenton Road in the Town of Trenton, for a pickup truck-Amish buggy crash. The Oneida County 911 center also reported that the pickup driver left the scene and returned shortly later.

The preliminary investigation has determined that a 2015 Ford pickup truck, operated by Douglas N. Clark, 58, of Barneveld, was eastbound on Powell Road when he struck a horse-drawn Amish buggy, causing the buggy to overturn. All five occupants were ejected.

The operator of the Amish buggy, Andy Swartzentruber, 26, of Barneveld, was transported by Kuyahoora Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The following were passengers in the horse-drawn buggy:

Mattie M Swartzentruber, 25, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital by Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance for a leg injury.

Paul A Swartzentruber, 3, was transported by Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for a minor head laceration.

Sara A Swartzentruber, 4 months old, was transported by Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with a facial laceration.

Clara A Swartzentruber, 2, was semi-conscious and was transported by Star Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and later airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital for a fractured skull and a broken leg; she is listed in critical condition.

Clark was not injured in the crash. He was subsequently charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated – blood alcohol content of .21 percent (an unclassified misdemeanor), first-degree leaving the scene of a personal injury accident (a class A misdemeanor), failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident involving an animal and following too closely, all vehicle-and-traffic law violations.

He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the town of Trenton Court on Feb. 27, 2023, at 4 p.m.

West Monroe man arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges

On Feb. 20, 2023, state police in Hastings arrested Bryon D. Phillips, 38, of West Monroe, for aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony.

Phillips was arrested following an investigation that began Feb. 10, 2023, when troopers were requested to assist Oswego County probation officers at a residence on Potter Road in West Monroe for an unrelated complaint.

Trooper Kylie Black discovered a chocolate lab named “Chance” located in a back addition to the residence, separate from the house. It did not appear that the dog had been let outside in months, as there were feces and urine throughout the room.

In addition, “Chance” did not have access to food or water and was severely emaciated.

“Chance” was immediately seized by state police and, with the generosity of the Highland Animal Hospital in Central Square, was treated for various medical issues.

“Chance” is 6 or 7 years old and about 30 pounds underweight, but with the assistance of the veterinary office and Dawn of a New Day Animal Rescue, he is expected to make a full recovery and be adopted into his forever home.

Phillips was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP court March 1, 2023.

Troopers investigate stabbing

On March 2, 2023, at 12:27 a.m., state police responded to the Candlewood Suites 5414 South Bay Road in the town of Salina for a reported stabbing.

When troopers arrived, they discovered a 32-year-old woman with stab wounds to the back and a cut to her head. The wounds were non-life threatening, and she was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.

The investigation has determined the victim was in a physical domestic incident with her husband when she was stabbed inside their hotel room.

Troopers arrested Daniel S. Wagner, 28, on charges of second-degree assault, a class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

Wagner was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await arraignment.

