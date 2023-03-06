Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Blotter: Oneida Police Department

Bymartha

Mar 6, 2023

Feb. 24 through March 2, 2023

Feb. 24

  • Chase H. Cahoon, 36, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny: property value greater than $1,000.
  • Alexis T. Mackey, 28, of Utica, was arrested for fourth-degree grand larceny: property value greater than $1,000 and third-degree burglary. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Steven A. Potocki, 41, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
  • Matthew A. Barlow, 28, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Feb. 25

  • Tyler M. Atkinson, 24, of Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Feb. 26

  • Geoffrey J. Kaulback, 32, of Canastota, was arrested for petit larceny and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Andrea C. Venturi, 30, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Vanessa L. Chavez, 42, of Canastota, was arrested for DWAI: drugs and failure to keep right. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Feb. 28

  • Mary A. Houck, 51, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
  • March 1
  • Lacey L. Bennett, 31, of Richfield Springs, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
  • Brenda J. Jackson, 49, of Fenner, was arrested for DWI: first offense, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and moved from lane unsafely. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

March 2

  • Makenzi R. Ostrander, 18, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Tyler S. Collins, 34, of Verona Beach, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and an exhaust violation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

By martha

Related Post

Arts & Entertainment Safety/Law Enforcement

New artist applications being accepted

Mar 7, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Police Troop D news

Mar 7, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek info regarding Hamilton home invasion

Mar 7, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Arts & Entertainment Safety/Law Enforcement

New artist applications being accepted

Mar 7, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Police Troop D news

Mar 7, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek info regarding Hamilton home invasion

Mar 7, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate fatal industrial accident

Mar 6, 2023