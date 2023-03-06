Blotter: Oneida Police Department

Feb. 24 through March 2, 2023
Feb. 24
- Chase H. Cahoon, 36, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny: property value greater than $1,000.
- Alexis T. Mackey, 28, of Utica, was arrested for fourth-degree grand larceny: property value greater than $1,000 and third-degree burglary. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Steven A. Potocki, 41, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Matthew A. Barlow, 28, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Feb. 25
- Tyler M. Atkinson, 24, of Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Feb. 26
- Geoffrey J. Kaulback, 32, of Canastota, was arrested for petit larceny and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Andrea C. Venturi, 30, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Vanessa L. Chavez, 42, of Canastota, was arrested for DWAI: drugs and failure to keep right. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Feb. 28
- Mary A. Houck, 51, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- March 1
- Lacey L. Bennett, 31, of Richfield Springs, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Brenda J. Jackson, 49, of Fenner, was arrested for DWI: first offense, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and moved from lane unsafely. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
March 2
- Makenzi R. Ostrander, 18, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Tyler S. Collins, 34, of Verona Beach, was arrested on a bench warrant for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and an exhaust violation. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.