Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of March 5, 2023

Bymartha

Mar 6, 2023

Tuesday, March 7

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission Meeting of Feb. 27
  • 9:08 a.m., 2:08 p.m. and 7:08 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of March 1
  • 9:27 a.m., 2:27 p.m. and 7:27 p.m.: Historic Insights: Hamilton’s Historic Home with Judy Lyrek

Wednesday, March 8

  • Canastota Canalside Talks: “Stops Along the Erie Canal” with William Farrell (original recording by Auntie El’s Video and Photography)
  • 9:51 a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Historic Insights: General Grant’s Cryptographer with Matt Urtz
  • 10:38 a.m., 3:38 p.m. and 8:38 p.m.: Oneidas Club – May 21, 2015: Hops, birth, death and rebirth with Matt Urtz)

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Police Troop D news

Mar 7, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek info regarding Hamilton home invasion

Mar 7, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate fatal industrial accident

Mar 6, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Arts & Entertainment Safety/Law Enforcement

New artist applications being accepted

Mar 7, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Police Troop D news

Mar 7, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek info regarding Hamilton home invasion

Mar 7, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate fatal industrial accident

Mar 6, 2023