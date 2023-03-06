PAC 99 schedule week of March 5, 2023

Tuesday, March 7
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission Meeting of Feb. 27
- 9:08 a.m., 2:08 p.m. and 7:08 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of March 1
- 9:27 a.m., 2:27 p.m. and 7:27 p.m.: Historic Insights: Hamilton’s Historic Home with Judy Lyrek
- Canastota Canalside Talks: “Stops Along the Erie Canal” with William Farrell (original recording by Auntie El’s Video and Photography)
- 9:51 a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Historic Insights: General Grant’s Cryptographer with Matt Urtz
- 10:38 a.m., 3:38 p.m. and 8:38 p.m.: Oneidas Club – May 21, 2015: Hops, birth, death and rebirth with Matt Urtz)