Mohawk Valley native to release second film

Will start screening in theaters nationwide March 17

A Snowy Day in Oakland, an urban comedic drama written and directed by Utica native and former Frankfort resident Kim Bass, will open in theaters nationwide beginning March 17. Locally, the film will be shown at the Orchard 14 Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford.

“This story is very personal, as it is based on real people and elements of my early childhood growing up within the black community in Utica,” said Bass, adding that the film’s end credits will feature photos of Utica locations from his early childhood days.

The plot centers around a beautiful psychologist from San Francisco who ends a stalled romance with her high-profile psychiatrist boyfriend and business partner and opens her own practice in a vacant storefront space on a small commercial block across the bay in Oakland. Her presence turns this predominately African American and psychologically ignored neighborhood on its emotional ear.

Rated PG-13 and slated for 700 to 1,000 theaters nationwide, the film is Bass’s second to hit theaters across the U.S. in the past year. Last March saw the release of Bass’s Tyson’s Run, an inspiring family drama about a 15-year-old boy who doesn’t let autism thwart his aspirations to become a marathon champion.

The cast for his new feature film includes Nicole Ari Parker (Boogie Nights, Remember the Titans), Kimberly Elise (Beloved, The Manchurian Candidate), Deon Cole (Black-ish, To Tell the Truth), Tony Plana (Ugly Betty, An Officer and a Gentleman), Evan Ross (Pride, The Hunger Games), Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly, Good Girls), Michael Jai White (Spawn, Black Dynamite), Claudia Zevallos (Tyson’s Run, Day of Days), Arden Myrin (Grey’s Anatomy, Orange is the New Black), Donis Leonard Jr. (Ender’s Game, Criminal Minds), Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons, 227), and Loretta Devine (Waiting to Exhale, Grey’s Anatomy).

