13-year-old critical after being hit by car

State police investigate a pedestrian/vehicle crash on Elmer Hill Road, Rome

On March 4, 2023, at 7:08 p.m., state police in Lee responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Elmer Hill Road just south of Williams Road in the Rome outer district, Oneida County.

The preliminary investigation has determined a 2015 Chrysler 200 operated by Isaiah J. Tomassi, 20, of Rome, was traveling southbound on Elmer Hill Road when he came upon a pedestrian who was walking southbound in the middle of Elmer Road.

The pedestrian, identified as Crystal S. Seymour, 13, of Rome, was subsequently struck by the vehicle, causing serious physical injury. Tomassi immediately pulled over, contacted 911 and began to render aid to the victim. Two 15-year-old males, who were walking with the victim, also ran over to assist.

Seymour was transported by AMCARE ambulance to Rome Memorial Hospital; she was then transferred to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, due to a traumatic brain injury.

She is listed in critical condition.

Tomassi was not injured in the crash. He was tested by a drug recognition expert and found to be negative for any alcohol or drug impairment.

State police were assisted at the scene by Rome Police Department; the investigation continues.

