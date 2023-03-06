Troopers investigate fatal industrial accident

A 58-year-old Lee Center resident was killed after being pinned beneath a piece of traffic equipment March 3, 2023.

At about 11:40 a.m., troopers responded to Marcy Excavation Services, 5835 State Route 5, Herkimer, for a reported male pinned underneath a truck; upon arrival, they discovered Travis C. Ernst pinned underneath a traffic attenuator that was attached to the back of a truck.

Ernst, a mechanic at the company, was working on the attenuator when it fell on top of him.

Personnel on the scene were able to free him and contact 911.

Ernst was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel from MOVAC and the Herkimer Fire Department.

The scene was consistent with an industrial accident; there were no signs of foul play.

The investigation continues.

