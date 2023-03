State police and Hamilton Village Police are investigating a home-invasion robbery that occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 29 Eaton St. in the village of Hamilton.

According to police, five individuals were involved in physically attacking the homeowner inside his residence and stealing numerous guns, drugs, an X-Box and DeWalt tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Joseph Pisani at 315.366.6109.

