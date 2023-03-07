State Police Troop D news

Direct-support worker charged with sex crimes
State police in Fulton arrested Eric M. Barker, 28, of Oswego, on charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person, a class E felony; and second-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching, both class A misdemeanors.
Barker, who worked as a direct support professional at the Individual Residence Alternative in the village of Hannibal is accused of having sexual contact with a 22-year-old female resident.
On March 4, 2023, Barker was arraigned at the Oswego County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.
He is employed by Oswego County Opportunities.