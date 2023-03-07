Madison County Courier

State Police Troop D news

Mar 7, 2023

Direct-support worker charged with sex crimes

State police in Fulton arrested Eric M. Barker, 28, of Oswego, on charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person, a class E felony; and second-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching, both class A misdemeanors.

Barker, who worked as a direct support professional at the Individual Residence Alternative in the village of Hannibal is accused of having sexual contact with a 22-year-old female resident.

On March 4, 2023, Barker was arraigned at the Oswego County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.

He is employed by Oswego County Opportunities.

By martha

