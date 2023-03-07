New artist applications being accepted

Deadline is April 30 to apply for inclusion in 2023 Cazenovia Art Trail

The Cazenovia Art Trail is now accepting applications for new artists to come join us on the Art Trail. The 2023 Art Trail dates are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline for new artists to apply for the Art Trail is April 30; the cost is $50.

The application and packet can be found at art-trail.org.

Cazenovia Artisans is pleased to announce their new featured artist for March, John Volcko, and presents “Emergence,” A Wood-Turning Journey, to celebrate Volcko with an exhibit of his latest wood-turnings.

Volcko has been turning domestic and exotic woods for 38 years.

An artist reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Cazenovia Artisans, 39 Albany St., Cazenovia.

