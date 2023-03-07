Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Arts & Entertainment Safety/Law Enforcement

New artist applications being accepted

Bymartha

Mar 7, 2023

Deadline is April 30 to apply for inclusion in 2023 Cazenovia Art Trail

The Cazenovia Art Trail is now accepting applications for new artists to come join us on the Art Trail. The 2023 Art Trail dates are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline for new artists to apply for the Art Trail is April 30; the cost is $50.

The application and packet can be found at art-trail.org.

Cazenovia Artisans is pleased to announce their new featured artist for March, John Volcko, and presents “Emergence,” A Wood-Turning Journey, to celebrate Volcko with an exhibit of his latest wood-turnings.

Volcko has been turning domestic and exotic woods for 38 years.

An artist reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Cazenovia Artisans, 39 Albany St., Cazenovia.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Police Troop D news

Mar 7, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek info regarding Hamilton home invasion

Mar 7, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate fatal industrial accident

Mar 6, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Arts & Entertainment Safety/Law Enforcement

New artist applications being accepted

Mar 7, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Police Troop D news

Mar 7, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek info regarding Hamilton home invasion

Mar 7, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate fatal industrial accident

Mar 6, 2023