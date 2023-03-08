Free Tai Chi workshop begins March 27

Exercise helps manage arthritis and the pain that comes with it. A safe, effective way to help with arthritis and improve balance is through the free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention workshop starting March 27, 2023, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County offices in Morrisville.

A trained, certified AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer with Madison County Office for the Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will lead the program, which runs from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Tuesdays through June 5.

Participants must commit to attending at least 16 of the 20 sessions.

Registration is required by Wednesday, March 22, by emailing RSVP@ofamadco.org or calling 315.697.5700 ext. 212.

