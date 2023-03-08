Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Free Tai Chi workshop begins March 27

Bymartha

Mar 8, 2023

Exercise helps manage arthritis and the pain that comes with it. A safe, effective way to help with arthritis and improve balance is through the free Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention workshop starting March 27, 2023, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County offices in Morrisville.

A trained, certified AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer with Madison County Office for the Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will lead the program, which runs from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Tuesdays through June 5.

Participants must commit to attending at least 16 of the 20 sessions.

Registration is required by Wednesday, March 22, by emailing RSVP@ofamadco.org or calling 315.697.5700 ext. 212.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

UPDATED: Two arrested in Hamilton home invasion

Mar 9, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Bus driver arrested on sex offenses

Mar 9, 2023 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State Police Troop D news

Mar 7, 2023 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

UPDATED: Two arrested in Hamilton home invasion

Mar 9, 2023
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Bus driver arrested on sex offenses

Mar 9, 2023
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Free Tai Chi workshop begins March 27

Mar 8, 2023
Arts & Entertainment Safety/Law Enforcement

New artist applications being accepted

Mar 7, 2023