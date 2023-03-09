Madison County Courier

Bus driver arrested on sex offenses

Mar 9, 2023

On March 8, 2023, state police in Herkimer arrested Michael P Faubert, 36, of Frankfort, for four counts of endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, a class E felony; and four counts of forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.

Faubert was employed by the Herkimer ARC as a bus driver when he touched the intimate parts of a 29-year-old female client who rode the ARC bus.

Faubert was remanded to Herkimer County Jail on $5,000 cash bail/$30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in German Flatts Town Court at 3 p.m. March 21, 2023.

The Herkimer ARC assisted in the investigation.

