UPDATED: Two arrested in Hamilton home invasion

On March 7, 2023, state police arrested Emmanuel E. Brewer, 18, of Hamilton, and a 15-year-old Herkimer resident on charges of first-degree robbery, a class B felony; and first-degree burglary, class B felony.

Brewer was arraigned in Madison County CAP court and held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bail bond. The juvenile was transported to the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office where he is being held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bail bond.

Investigators continue to search for three individuals also involved in the home invasion; the investigation continues.

– – – – –

State Police and Hamilton Village Police Department are jointly investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at an Eaton Street home in the village of Hamilton.

Five individuals were involved in physically attacking the homeowner inside his residence and stealing numerous guns, drugs, an X-Box and DeWalt tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Joseph Pisani, at 315.366.6109.

