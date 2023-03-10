Subject charged with making terroristic threat

At about 6:23 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Oneida City police were alerted to an incident of an individual making threats of violence against a medical facility in the city of Oneida. Investigation led officers to the suspect’s residence to speak with them; however, when officers attempted to make contact, suspect Kyley Eldridge, 34, barricaded the door and began making more threats.

This led to a standoff-type situation.

Due to the threats and concerns for safety, other residents were evacuated from the building.

The Mobile Crisis Assessment Team responded to assist with maintaining an open line of communication between the suspect, mental health professionals and law enforcement. After about four hours of talks and negotiations, Eldridge peacefully exited the residence; she was transported by ambulance for assessment at an area hospital.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, Eldridge was released from the hospital, taken into custody by the Oneida City police and charged with making a terroristic threat (a class D felony) and obstruction of governmental administration (a class A misdemeanor). They were then transported to the Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

The City of Oneida Police Department thanks the MCAT team, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, state police, Oneida City Fire Department, Vineall Ambulance and Madison County Office of Emergency Management, who all assisted with the situation; we also thank building residents for their cooperation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related