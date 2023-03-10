On March 9, 2023, state police arrested Kaalo Baggling, 18; Tamiyah P. Penn, 18; and a 16-year-old, all of Rochester, on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary, both class B felonies, in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred March 4, 2023, in Hamilton.

The 16-year-old male juvenile is under supervision of the state Office of Children and Family Services and was wearing an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet during the home invasion.

Baggling and Penn were transported to the Madison County Jail to await CAP court arraignment; the 16-year-old juvenile was transported to the Madison County Family Court for arraignment.

The arrest was a collaborative effort that included Troops D and E – uniform patrol, BCI, Community Stabilization Unit, Violent Gang & Narcotics Team, Forensic Identification Unit, NYS Parole – Rochester, Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Crime Analysis Center.

Emmanuel E. Brewer, 18, of Hamilton, and a 15-year-old Herkimer juvenile were arrested on the same charges March 7, 2023, in connection with the same incident.

Troopers make three more arrests in Hamilton home invasion

